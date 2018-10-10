Raanta will tend the twine on the road against the Ducks on Wednesday, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Raanta is still looking for his first win of the year, after having come up short in his previous clash with Anaheim -- despite having allowed just one goal on 20 shots. It's hard to blame the netminder for the Yotes early struggles this year when you consider his teammates have yet to score a goal.