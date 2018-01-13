Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Blows two-goal lead
Raanta allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Friday.
The Coyotes spotted Raanta an early two-goal cushion, but the Oilers dominated play upon making a goaltender change at the 3:17 mark of the first period. Despite blowing the lead, Raanta owns a .917 save percentage in his last 10 games. The only problem is he's only won two of those games. He is just 6-12-3 overall this season despite having a .915 save percentage.
