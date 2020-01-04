Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Raanta will get the home start Saturday versus the Flyers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta looks comfortable as Arizona's temporary No. 1, as he's won two straight games and recorded a .955 save percentage in the process. Darcy Kuemper (lower body) got back on the ice Saturday, so Raanta's stint could be coming to an end soon. But first, he'll get a matchup against Philly's 23rd-ranked road offense (2.50 goals per game).
