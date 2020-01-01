Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Bounces back with win
Raanta stopped 38 of 39 shots in a 3-1 win over the Blues on Tuesday.
Raanta had been struggling entering Tuesday, but he brought his best to stifle the defending champions. The Finn improved to 7-8-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 18 appearances. He'll likely occupy the crease again Thursday against the Ducks.
