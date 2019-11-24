Raanta made 43 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

The saves tied his season high, as Raanta stood tall against constant pressure -- the Kings fired at least 13 shots at him in every period. He's won three of his last four starts, and on the year the netminder has a 2.62 GAA and impressive .926 save percentage, numbers which have allowed him to work his way into a timeshare with Darcy Kuemper over the last two weeks.