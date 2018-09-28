Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Can't contain McDavid in OT loss
Raanta made 21 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime preseason loss to Edmonton.
Raanta's primary problem in this one was stopping Connor McDavid, who scored two goals, including the overtime winner. The Finnish netminder won only 21 of 47 appearances last season despite a stellar 2.24 GAA, so he'll be hoping for some better offensive support this time around.
