Raanta allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Blues on Saturday.

It was a rare victory for Raanta, who came into the night with just six wins in 25 starts. During his last 12 games, he owns a .922 save percentage and 2.39 GAA, but he's won just three times. Raanta should continue to be a solid contributor to the percentage fantasy statistics, but with the Coyotes, it probably won't lead to many wins.