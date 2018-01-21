Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Captures rare win
Raanta allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Blues on Saturday.
It was a rare victory for Raanta, who came into the night with just six wins in 25 starts. During his last 12 games, he owns a .922 save percentage and 2.39 GAA, but he's won just three times. Raanta should continue to be a solid contributor to the percentage fantasy statistics, but with the Coyotes, it probably won't lead to many wins.
