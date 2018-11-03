Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Carries Coyotes to victory
Raanta yielded three goals on 51 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.
The Hurricanes peppered the net all night and more than doubled the Coyotes in shots, but thanks to Raanta, the Coyotes left with the victory. Allowing that many shots hasn't been the norm for the Coyotes, but it's still great to know that if it happens, Raanta is up for the challenge. Raanta is just 5-4-0 but his other numbers are pretty spectacular. He owns a .929 save percentage and 2.10 GAA.
