Raanta (lower body) was given the green light to begin his offseason training regime, The Athletic Arizona reports.

Raanta will face stiff competition for the starting job from Darcy Kuemper next season, assuming he can stay healthy. The 29-year-old Raanta saw action in a mere 12 contests this year, in which he went 5-6-0 with a 2.88 GAA. The netminder technically remains on injured reserve, but will no doubt be activated prior to training camp.