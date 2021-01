The Coyotes activated Raanta (undisclosed) off injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Raanta was sidelined for the past two games with an undisclosed issue, but has been cleared to return ahead of Thursday's game against the Ducks. The 31-year-old has seen just one start this season, stopping 31 of 34 shots in a 5-3 win over the Sharks. Now healthy, expect Raanta to return to back-up duties behind Darcy Kuemper with Adin Hill relegating to the No. 3 option.