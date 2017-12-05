Raanta (upper body) has been cleared to play, but he has not been named the starter for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta has already missed 16 games this campaign due to various injuries, so the Coyotes may opt to have him return to the lineup as Scott Wedgewood's backup against Boston before having him guard the cage in Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets. The role Raanta will play against the Bruins should become apparent following Thursday's morning skate.