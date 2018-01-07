Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Comes up short against former club
Raanta stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Rangers.
Raanta came up with a few impressive stops against his former team, but Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal of the skills competition to hand him the loss. While Raanta may have come up short Saturday, Raanta has turned in consecutive impressive showings and has boosted his save percentage to .917 on the season. He's managed just two wins in his last 10 appearances, but Raanta will suffice in some fantasy leagues due to his quality rate stats and heavy workload.
