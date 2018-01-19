Raanta stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's shootout loss to the Predators.

Raanta was excellent in the loss and a main reason the Coyotes walked away with a point. Despite some strong performances of late, Raanta has suffered four straight losses and falls to 6-12-5 on the season. The Yotes' starting netminder is sporting a solid .917 save percentage, but the lack of support around him has made victories a rare occurrence. Look at the specific matchup before deciding whether to get him in your lineup or not.