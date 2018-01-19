Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Comes up short in shootout loss
Raanta stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's shootout loss to the Predators.
Raanta was excellent in the loss and a main reason the Coyotes walked away with a point. Despite some strong performances of late, Raanta has suffered four straight losses and falls to 6-12-5 on the season. The Yotes' starting netminder is sporting a solid .917 save percentage, but the lack of support around him has made victories a rare occurrence. Look at the specific matchup before deciding whether to get him in your lineup or not.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hoping for more success against Preds•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stops 20 in shootout loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Blows two-goal lead•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ready for clash against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Comes up short against former club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...