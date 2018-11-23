Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Confirmed home starter
As expected, Raanta (lower body) will return to action as Friday's home starter against the Avalanche, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.
The Coyotes activated Raanta from injured reserve earlier in the day, and now it's been confirmed that he'll be the starter against the Avs with Darcy Kuemper sliding back to his customary backup role. Raanta, who crafted a three-game winning streak prior to sustaining his injury, will try to stave off an Avalanche team with a lethal top line. Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have accounted for 67.9 percent of Colorado's scoring this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...