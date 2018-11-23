As expected, Raanta (lower body) will return to action as Friday's home starter against the Avalanche, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.

The Coyotes activated Raanta from injured reserve earlier in the day, and now it's been confirmed that he'll be the starter against the Avs with Darcy Kuemper sliding back to his customary backup role. Raanta, who crafted a three-game winning streak prior to sustaining his injury, will try to stave off an Avalanche team with a lethal top line. Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have accounted for 67.9 percent of Colorado's scoring this season.