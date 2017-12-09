As expected, Raanta (upper body) will start in goal Saturday evening against host Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Staying healthy has been a real challenge for Raanta in his debut season with the 'Yotes, as upper- and lower-body injuries have limited him to 13 games. Still, Scott Wedgewood getting torched for six goals on 32 shots from the Bruins on Thursday probably left coach Rick Tocchet antsy for Raanta to return. He'll square off against a Columbus team that received five primary helpers from Artemi Panarin en route to a 5-3 road win Thursday evening.