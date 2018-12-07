Raanta (lower body) is listed as week-to-week moving forward, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta has already missed four games, but the Coyotes brass wants to make sure he's healthy the next time he comes back from the injury. As a result, he will be given ample time to rest and recover this time around. Adin Hill -- who had a four-game winning streak snapped Thursday -- figures to serve as the team's primary netminder moving forward.