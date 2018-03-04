Raanta allowed one goal on 24 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Senators on Saturday.

The veteran goaltender has mostly experienced an up-and-down season, but he has put together a very strong last month. Raanta is 6-1-0 with a .952 save percentage in the last eight games. That includes a .953 save percentage and three straight victories since Feb. 24. It's tough to trust goaltenders on last-placed teams, but owners should feel free to ride out the hot streak.