Raanta recorded his fourth win in five starts, stopping 42 of 44 shots in a 5-2 victory over Calgary on Monday.

Raanta had to be at his best in this one, as the Flames easily outshot the Coyotes and could have buried Arizona if not for some fine work by Raanta in the cage. For 56 minutes, he kept his team in it until the Coyotes were able to put the game away in the final four minutes, marking his fifth straight game where he held his opponent to three goals or fewer. He's playing very well right now and is an easy starting call.