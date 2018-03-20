Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Continues strong stretch against Flames
Raanta recorded his fourth win in five starts, stopping 42 of 44 shots in a 5-2 victory over Calgary on Monday.
Raanta had to be at his best in this one, as the Flames easily outshot the Coyotes and could have buried Arizona if not for some fine work by Raanta in the cage. For 56 minutes, he kept his team in it until the Coyotes were able to put the game away in the final four minutes, marking his fifth straight game where he held his opponent to three goals or fewer. He's playing very well right now and is an easy starting call.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...