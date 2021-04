Raanta's (lower body) recovery is progressing faster than expected and he could join the Coyotes at some point during the team's current nine-game road trip, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta's return to game action still doesn't seem imminent, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear his recovery is progressing well. The 31-year-old netminder has been limited to just 11 appearances this season due to various injuries.