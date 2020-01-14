Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Could return during trip
Raanta (lower body) could return to action at some point during the Coyotes' upcoming road trip, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta won't be available for Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, but he could be ready to return Thursday against Vancouver or Saturday against Edmonton before the NHL's All-Star break begins. Adin Hill will continue to shoulder the load in goal for Arizona until Raanta's given the green light.
