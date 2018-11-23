Raanta (lower body) may be available for Friday's matchup with Colorado, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic.

Raanta -- who missed the previous eight games due to his lower-body issue -- would need to be activated off injured reserve prior to suiting up. If the Finn returns to the lineup, he would bump Darcy Kuemper from the starter's crease and force the team to ship Hunter Miska down to the minors.

