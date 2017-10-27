Raanta (lower body) could return to action Saturday against the Devils, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta has missed Arizona's last six games due to a lower-body injury, but according to coach Rick Tocchet, he had a "good day" on Friday, and could be ready to make his fourth start of the campaign Saturday in New Jersey. The Coyotes should release another update on the Finnish backstop's status following Saturday's morning skate.