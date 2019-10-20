Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Cruises to first win
Raanta turned aside 34 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
The 30-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, and Arizona had a 4-0 lead before Ottawa even got on the board. Raanta has taken a back seat to Darcy Kuemper in the early going, starting only two games to Kuemper's five, but Raanta's 1-0-1 record, 2.43 GAA and .926 save percentage should earn him more work.
