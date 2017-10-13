Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Day-to-day with lower-body issue
Raanta (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
Raanta's day-to-day designation is encouraging news, as it suggests he likely isn't dealing with a serious injury, but at this point there's no guarantee he'll be available for Saturday's game against the Bruins. If Raanta is unable to go Saturday, the recently recalled Marek Langhamer will likely slot in as Louis Domingue's backup against Boston.
