Raanta (lower body) isn't dealing with a serious injury or structural damage, but a nagging long-term issue Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Although Raanta has missed three straight games, he's still being considered day-to-day by general manager John Chayka, and has a chance of suiting up Tuesday against Los Angeles. With Arizona far outside the playoff race, they're likely letting Raanta fully recover from whatever has been bugging him, and Darcy Keumper should continue to patrol the crease while he's sidelined.