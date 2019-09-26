Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Dealing with lower-body issue
Raanta is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.
At this point it doesn't look like Raanta is dealing with anything overly serious, but it's always disconcerting to see his name pop up on the injury list, as he has constantly battled through injuries since joining the Coyotes in 2017-18, limiting him to just 59 appearances over that span. The 30-year-old Finn will likely sit out the remainder of Arizona's preseason schedule, but another update on his condition will undoubtedly be released prior to the Coyotes' Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Anaheim.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting preseason clash•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Cleared for offseason program•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Traveling with team•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Slated to rejoin practice•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Likely done for regular season•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: GM admits season in jeopardy•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.