Raanta is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.

At this point it doesn't look like Raanta is dealing with anything overly serious, but it's always disconcerting to see his name pop up on the injury list, as he has constantly battled through injuries since joining the Coyotes in 2017-18, limiting him to just 59 appearances over that span. The 30-year-old Finn will likely sit out the remainder of Arizona's preseason schedule, but another update on his condition will undoubtedly be released prior to the Coyotes' Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Anaheim.