Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Dealing with mystery ailment
Raanta -- who was a late scratch against Dallas on Thursday -- is skating with the team, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The biggest concern for fantasy owners will no doubt be that fact that Arizona called up Adin Hill from the minors -- a clear indication the club has concerns about Raanta's availability versus Los Angeles on Saturday. Having said that, the Yotes could simply be utilizing the ability to make an emergency recall. Either way, it seems more likely than not Scott Wedgewood gets the nod Saturday, but don't rule out a backup appearance for Raanta.
