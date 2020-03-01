Raanta allowed a pair of goals on 27 shots during Saturday's 5-2 win at home over the Sabres.

With wins in back-to-back starts and four of his past five outings, Raanta is in a bit of a groove at the moment. The win over Buffalo improves his record to 14-13-3. Despite the return of Darcy Kuemper, Raanta's recent run of good form should be enough to earn him more starts down the road. Look for him to start at least one of Arizona's upcoming three games away from home.