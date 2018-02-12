Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage against Blackhawks
Raanta will be between the pipes versus Chicago on Monday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Raanta has posted a 3-3-4 record in his previous 10 outings, despite a decent .918 save percentage. Unfortunately for the netminder, his teammates are scoring a mere 2.33 goals per game (fewest in the league), which means he needs to be nearly perfect in order to secure wins on a night-to-night basis. The Blackhawks are averaging 34.5 shots, so look for the 28-year-old to see a heavy workload Monday.
