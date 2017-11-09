Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage against Blues
Raanta will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
While Raanta has been less than perfect -- see the bad-angle goal he gave up to Pittsburgh's Justin Schultz as exhibit A -- he has been under a constant barrage of pucks, facing 105 shots in his three appearances. The workload is unlikely to lighten up for the netminder Thursday, as he squares off versus a Blues squad that is ninth in the league in shots per game (33.2).
