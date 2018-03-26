Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage against Lightning
Raanta will patrol the blue paint in Monday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
After watching from the bench for the Yotes' last two contests, Raanta will return to the net and hope to continue his recent run of form. The netminder is 2-1-0 in his prior three outings, along with a 1.68 GAA and .953 save percentage. The Finn will need to continue performing well if he is going to hold off Darcy Kuemper for the starting job in Arizona -- as well as heading into free agency this offseason.
