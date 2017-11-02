Raanta will start in goal at home versus Buffalo on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta will be making his return to the crease following a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Heading into the season, the netminder was expected to be the clear No. 1 in the desert, but his ailment forced the Yotes to bring in Scott Wedgewood, who will likely challenge Raanta for starts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories