Raanta will start in goal at home versus Buffalo on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta will be making his return to the crease following a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Heading into the season, the netminder was expected to be the clear No. 1 in the desert, but his ailment forced the Yotes to bring in Scott Wedgewood, who will likely challenge Raanta for starts.