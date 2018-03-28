Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage Wednesday
Raanta will patrol the crease against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta is on a roll with victories in four of his last five outings and a 1.41 GAA over that stretch. The netminder is coming off a win over the powerhouse Lightning, who managed a meager 20 shots on goal Monday. If his defense can provide similar support versus Vegas, the 28-year-old could earn his fourth straight victory. A strong end to the 2017-18 campaign will likely mean big bucks for Raanta, who is scheduled to become a free agent July 1.
