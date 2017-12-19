Raanta will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's contest against the Panthers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta has actually played solidly since returning from an upper-body injury, posting a .930 save percentage and 2.69 GAA in three starts, but the team in front of him gives up too many shots and is unable to provide him enough in the way of offensive support, and thus the Finn has not won a game since Nov. 20. He'll look to get an elusive W against a Florida squad that has recorded two goals or fewer in each of their last four games.