Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Designated home starter Saturday
Raanta will start in goal against the visiting Ducks on Saturday night, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
The Finnish netminder signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract extension Friday, so Raanta should be in good spirits as he closes out the 2017-18 campaign for this young Coyotes team. He'll field shots from an Anaheim club that has clinched a playoff despite currently ranking 27th in road scoring at 2.55 goals per game.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Renews contract for three years•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Strong finish continues•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Records third shutout of 2017-18•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Strong again in win over Knights•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...