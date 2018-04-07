Raanta will start in goal against the visiting Ducks on Saturday night, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The Finnish netminder signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract extension Friday, so Raanta should be in good spirits as he closes out the 2017-18 campaign for this young Coyotes team. He'll field shots from an Anaheim club that has clinched a playoff despite currently ranking 27th in road scoring at 2.55 goals per game.