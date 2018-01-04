Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Designated starter against Predators
Raanta will start in goal against the visiting Predators on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta's earned the lion's share of work since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 9. The Finn is the No. 1 puck stopper in Arizona, albeit for the worst team in the league. Nonetheless, he'll attempt to fend off a physical Predators team that has gone 5-4-1 over the last 10 games.
