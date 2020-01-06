Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Doesn't log full practice
Raanta (lower body) exited Monday's practice early, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta exited Saturday's game versus the Flyers after sustaining a lower-body injury. It doesn't seem too serious since Raanta is back on the ice already, but coach Rick Tocchet said Raanta's injury "started bugging him," so the netminder got off the ice. At this point, it's unlikely Raanta is ready for Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, and Adin Hill is in line to start if that's the case.
