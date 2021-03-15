Raanta stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Phil Kessel gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the game was all Minnesota after that. Raanta has struggled since being pushed into the No. 1 job due to Darcy Kuemper's lower-body injury, going 1-3-1 over his last five starts, and on the season he carries a 3.36 GAA and .912 save percentage.