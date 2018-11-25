Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Draws Sunday start
Raanta will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Flames, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta returned Friday from an eight-game hiatus due to a lower-body injury, and he was lit up by the Avalanche for five goals on 39 shots. The Flames will be a tough test, as they rank fourth in the league with a 54.13 Corsi For percentage and averaged 4.25 goals per game over their last four outings.
