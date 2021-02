Raanta (upper body) will back up Adin Hill for Friday's game against the Avalanche, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Darcy Kuemper is dealing with a lower-body injury, so Raanta could be between the pipes for Saturday's rematch with Colorado. He's gone 2-0-1 while posting a 3.63 GAA and a .902 save percentage through three appearances this season.