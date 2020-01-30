Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Drops result against Ducks
Raanta gave up four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Raanta has now yielded 13 goals in his last three starts, losing all three. The Finn dipped to 9-11-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He's battled his own injuries in this recent poor stretch, but his play in general hasn't done anything to show Rick Tocchet that he deserves a large share of the starts when Darcy Kuemper (lower body) returns.
