Raanta stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Raanta allowed a pair of early goals in the first period, scored within four minutes of one another. The Coyotes netminder was looking to get to .500 on the season but instead will see his record fall to 11-13-3 following Thursday's loss. A home matchup with the Capitals awaits Thursday, a game Raanta could very well start, though Arizona has yet to announce its plan in goal for that contest.