Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Drops road start in Ottawa
Raanta stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.
Raanta allowed a pair of early goals in the first period, scored within four minutes of one another. The Coyotes netminder was looking to get to .500 on the season but instead will see his record fall to 11-13-3 following Thursday's loss. A home matchup with the Capitals awaits Thursday, a game Raanta could very well start, though Arizona has yet to announce its plan in goal for that contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.