Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Earns first win
Raanta picked up his first win of the season, allowing two goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim.
The Finnish goaltender earned what might be a rare victory for him this season. Through three games, he's allowed just six goals on 70 shots with a 1-2-0 record the show for it. Raanta will likely suit up against the Sabres on Saturday, another winnable contest for his Coyotes.
