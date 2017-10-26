Raanta (lower body) is projected to be unavailable for Thursday's road game against the Rangers, per NHL.com.

It's been confirmed by Craig Morgan of NHL.com that rookie netminder Adin Hill will patrol the crease for the 'Yotes in this upcoming contest, which makes Louis Domingue the de facto backup option. Still, Raanta is expected to return at some point during the team's road trip that'll conclude with a Halloween matchup versus the Red Wings.