Raanta stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's overtime win over the Wild.

Devan Dubnyk was the busier goaltender, but Raanta still made some impressive saves to get his team the two points. The 28-year-old is back in the win column after back-to-back losses, advancing to 9-14-5 on the season with a .915 save percentage. He doesn't get many victories, but Raanta's quality rate stats make him worth owning in many fantasy leagues.