Raanta (upper body) will not play Saturday versus the Sharks, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta will miss Saturday's season finale, thus ending his campaign. The Finn posted a 5-5-2 record with a 3.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 12 games, as injuries were once again the storyline of his season. Raanta will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.