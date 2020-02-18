Raanta made 28 saves in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

The 30-year-old took a shutout into the third period before Anthony Beauvillier tipped home a point shot early in the frame for the Isles' only goal of the day. Raanta is now 13-13-2 on the season with a 2.70 GAA and .919 save percentage, and he should continue to hold down the No. 1 job for Arizona until Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is ready to return.