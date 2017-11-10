Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Excellent in shootout loss
Raanta stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Blues.
Raanta has looked really good in his last three outings and has brought his save percentage up to .920 on the season. The 28-year-old is back to being the Yotes' starting netminder after recently returning from a lower-body injury. Raanta might not pile up a ton of victories, but his heavy workload and .917 career save percentage indicate he should be a serviceable fantasy option in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage against Blues•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 34 stops in 3-1 loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Named starter in Pittsburgh•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 36 saves in win over Carolina•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will start Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gives up five in return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...