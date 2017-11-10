Raanta stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Blues.

Raanta has looked really good in his last three outings and has brought his save percentage up to .920 on the season. The 28-year-old is back to being the Yotes' starting netminder after recently returning from a lower-body injury. Raanta might not pile up a ton of victories, but his heavy workload and .917 career save percentage indicate he should be a serviceable fantasy option in most fantasy leagues.