Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Exits practice early
Raanta (undisclosed) left Tuesday's practice early after he "tweaked something," Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Raanta's injury isn't believed to be serious, so his departure from practice was likely precautionary, but fantasy owners should nonetheless plan on double-checking his status ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. The 29-year-old netminder has been rock solid this season, compiling a 5-4-0 record in nine appearances while posting a 2.10 GAA and .929 save percentage over that span.
