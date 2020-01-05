Raanta (lower body) played two periods before exiting Saturday's game against the Flyers. He will not return to the contest.

Raanta had a shutout going when he came out, but he picked up an injury at some point. He made 17 saves before being forced from the game. Adin Hill relieved Raanta. The Coyotes can ill afford an injury to the Finn, as Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is on injured reserve. The Coyotes next play Tuesday in Florida.