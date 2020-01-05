Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Exits Saturday's game
Raanta (lower body) played two periods before exiting Saturday's game against the Flyers. He will not return to the contest.
Raanta had a shutout going when he came out, but he picked up an injury at some point. He made 17 saves before being forced from the game. Adin Hill relieved Raanta. The Coyotes can ill afford an injury to the Finn, as Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is on injured reserve. The Coyotes next play Tuesday in Florida.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.